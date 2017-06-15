Charity Cycle to run through Kildare

A charity cycle, led by Legendary Cycling Champ Seán Kelly, is due to pass through Kildare.

The cycle run over two days from Galway to Dublin gets underway on Friday June 23, and will stop off in Kilcock and Maynooth on Saturday June 24.

"Get Breathless for COPD" Cycle Challenge is in aid of COPD Support Ireland.

COPD, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, is perhaps better known as bronchitis or emphysema, and is where the airways of the lungs are narrower than normal.

The disease makes it hard to empty air out of the lungs.

It is the fourth most common cause of death in Ireland after heart disease, lung cancer and stroke.

The challenge aims to generate awareness of COPD, while also raising up to €20,000 in much-needed funds for vital COPD services.

People in Kildare are being asked to come out and support the fundraiser on the day.

The route itinerary sees the riders visit Kilcock at 4.10pm approximately and Maynooth at 4.40pm approximately on Saturday June 24.