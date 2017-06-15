Many families who lived at Poulaphouca Reservoir moved to Kildare

An appeal has been made to find people whose families may have lived at Poulaphouca Reservoir prior to the flooding of the valley in 1940.

76 homes were lost in the area, due to the flooding of the valley for the Poulaphouca hydroelectric power station, which is now englufed by the beautiful Blessington lakes in Co. Wicklow.

Six-and-a-half thousand acres were flooded.

Residents in the area were rehoused, and are believed to have fled to areas in Kildare and further afield.

An exhibition is taking place in Valleymount Community Hall on Saturday June 24 (8pm) and Sunday 25 (from 12 noon) with a historical display of the history of the local area.

Items on show will include maps, photographs, GAA club news, essays written in 1938 by the local school children and more.

It is hoped a short parade of families will go through the village of Valleymount representing their ancestors, during the popular Hillbilly Festival weekend.

Everyone is invited to attend.