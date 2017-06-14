Kildare team competes at Go for Life games

A team representing Kildare took part in the 2017 Go for Life Games at DCU last Saturday, June 10.

They were one of twenty four teams from around the country participating in a day of fun sporting activities.

Now in its sixth year, the Go for Life Games is one of the biggest social sports events for older people in Ireland and this year’s event brought together 300 older players from all over Ireland to compete, to stay healthy and to have fun.

Go for Life is the national physical activity programme for older people, run by Age & Opportunity and funded by Sport Ireland. The Go for Life programme and the Games event demonstrates that sports are for everyone, not matter what age you are.

With 24 teams from 21 counties competing Kildare faced some stiff competition on the day.

What began as a one-day event in 2012 is now a year-round phenomenon, with older groups training, practicing, competing and coming through heats in their counties in order to compete in the finals in DCU.

The games themselves are devised specifically for Go for Life. 'Lobbers' is a target game adapted from petanque and boules; 'Scidils' is a two-sided adaptation of ten pin bowling but using two skittles; 'Flisk' is adapted from boccia and horseshoe pitching.

These games, with clear rules and scoring systems, can be played and practiced by everyone, no matter what level of sporting ability.

All of the teams, made up from Active Retirement groups, social clubs, Men’s Sheds, sports clubs and other community groups, have been supported by their Local Sports Partnerships.