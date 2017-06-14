Friends pay tribute to popular Kildare teen on first anniversary of his death

Exactly one year after the death of popular Derrinturn teenager Evan Nolan, his friends held a special fundraiser in his memory raising over €3,000 for three worthy charities.

Evan’s family were deeply touched by the gesture and the proceeds from the memorial night were recently presented to the charities.

“On February 21 2016 our world fell apart, something happened that we never thought we would live to see, we lost our beautiful Evan,” said the family.

“He was only 18 years old when he passed following a car accident. The days that followed were a blur filled with shock, disbelief, denial and heart break. Evan was such a good hearted young man, full of life and such a pleasure to spend time with.

“Not only were we, his family, deeply affected, but as was the community of Derrinturn and the support received from them during this time will never be forgotten, as it helped us through the worst time of our lives, we will be forever grateful.”

Three charities were chosen for the memorial night. The first was the Carbury Carers Comittee, who were there to support the family after Evan’s passing. The second was Breast Cancer research, in honour of Angela Nolan, Evan’s nana, who was like a second mum to him. She sadly passed away in the September of the same year.

The third charity was the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), in memory of Evan’s grandad, who he simply called Da. Unfortunately he passed away in February after a short battle with illness.

Emily Daily, Shannon Fitzell, Dean Tyrrell, Lisa Nolan (Evans mum),Cillian Byrne, Sabrina Langan and Mark St George pictured at the cheque presentations from the memorial night

“The night itself was a huge success, there was live music, DJ, raffle and food served to all. A truly great achievement for all involved and such a lovely way for his friends to honor Evan and show how much meant to them and how much they miss him,” added the family.

“Although he is not here with us his has left us a world of memories, laughs, love and friendship. Evan was a true character and it is testament to the young man he was in the amount of friends he had and times they all shared together.

“We were all robbed of his warm personality, cheeky smile, huge laugh and his ability to make the people around him feel loved. We know Evan would be so proud of his friends and what they achieved and did in honor of his memory and also for his family. Although it was a very tough night in many respects for all his family and friends, together we were stronger and made it a night we will never forget.”

Evan’s best friend Dean Tyrell said; “To lose a friend is a tragedy at any time of life but we felt it hurt that much more as Evan was so young and had his whole life ahead of him.

“We wanted to host an event in Evan’s name to raise money for charities that mean so much to his family. Family meant the world to Evan, they had such a strong bond. He was always so proud when he would talk about adventures they had been on together.”

He continued; “The support we received right from the start was overwhelming and so heart warming. Everyone was so helpful and more than willing and for this his family and all his friends will be forever grateful.

“Evan was such a loyal, true friend to everyone and had such a huge influence on so many people’s lives. We all have such fond and happy memories with Evan that we will cherish in our hearts forever.”