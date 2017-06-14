Charity walk for horse welfare in Wicklow

The Irish Horse Welfare Trust (IHWT) presents “Irish Equus – a Living History” on Sunday July 9th in Blessington, Co.Wicklow.

The show is a short 1km farm walk where spectators walk around a series of large storyboards and are told of the Irish horse in mythology, sport, transport, farming and war.

Supported by riders in costume, part of this “show and tell” will include, the Kerry bog pony, Irish hunter, Connemara pony, Clydesdale and Thoroughbred.

The IHWT based near Woodenbridge in Wicklow, is Ireland’s largest Equine welfare charity and was established in 1999 to deal with forgotten horses.

They have a dedicated centre that cares for 70-80 horses and also promote the ownership of retired racehorses. Although supported by a small Government grant, the cost of running the centre relies mainly on public donations.

Organising the event at Buttercup stables Blessington is Ronan Wilson who had run a history on horseback trek a number of years ago. “I was clearing out a shed when I came across the old posters and had the idea it might work as a charity walk”.

The 90 minute event will have a limited number of 50 tickets available with prices of €10 for children, €20 for Adults or a family ticket for €50. Bookings can be made on line at buttercupstables.ie.