Phase two of new Punchestown grandstand underway

Punchestown Racecourse has commenced phase two of their €6.2 million racecourse redevelopment.

A stunning new grandstand is due to be completed by March 2018, in time for next year’s Irish National Hunt Festival.

The principal feature of phase two will be a new grandstand in the area close to the final fence incorporating a dedicated Owners and Trainers lounge, public bars and additional toilets and betting facilities.

Phase two will also include completion of the ground and first floor bar refurbishments, with themed areas creating more intimate settings and an upgrade to the turnstile facilities to improve the initial arrival experience.

Phase one of the project, which commenced in May 2016, contributed hugely to this year’s festival, with enhanced facilities throughout the grandstand enclosure including additional public seating areas, upgrade to the winners’ room, construction of a new permanent festival press room and a new dining facility in the La Touche Restaurant.

Dick O’Sullivan, General Manager of Punchestown Racecourse, commented: “Punchestown is the home of Irish jump racing and we are conscious that the venue must live up to such a title. Through hard work and a dedicated team, we have continued to develop and grow the Irish National Hunt Festival despite some difficult years, and I think anybody who was here will agree, the festival just gone was right up there with the best we have hosted.”