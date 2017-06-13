Four arrested over Kildare murder

Gardai investigating a murder in Co. Kildare have made three arrests today.

Silvestas Stokus was murdered in the Broadford area on March 18 2015. The three men were arrested men during a planned operation this morning.

Three men aged 46, 35 and 32 were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939/1998 and Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 respectively at Naas Garda Station.