Four arrested over Kildare murder

Detained in Naas

Paul O'Meara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Naas garda station

Gardai investigating a murder in Co. Kildare have made three arrests today.

Silvestas Stokus was murdered in the Broadford area on March 18 2015. The three men were arrested men during a planned operation this morning.

Three men aged 46, 35 and 32 were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939/1998 and Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 respectively at Naas Garda Station.