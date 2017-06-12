Nurses in Naas and Tallaght scoop award

Nurses in cardiology from Tallaght Hospital and Naas General Hospital have won a bursary award.

The award recognises advanced practice nursing collaboration across the hospital group, and was given for their service innovation at a recent nursing and midwifery conference.

The conference, which showcased nursing and midwifery values in practice in Ireland, was held at Dublin Castle.

The service innovations, which were developed between the two hospitals by the Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioners (RANPs), provides expert assessment and accelerated access to the most appropriate cardiac investigations in a timely manner.

It has led to more equitable patient care despite geographical considerations and utilises the strengths of the RANPs in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Speaking about the award, Alice Kinsella, General Manager, Naas General Hospital said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Naas General Hospital and for our patients; moreover, it is a wonderful endorsement of the quality and expertise of our staff. We are always striving to innovate and deliver better patient outcomes and are delighted that our work has been recognised nationally. We will continue to collaborate with other hospitals in the DMHG to deliver on same.”