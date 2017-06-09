Naas Town Hall "should be a tourist office"

Naas Town Hall should accommodate an information office for visitors to the town.

Local councillor Anne Breen has asked Kildare County Council to consider providing information about tourism attractions, activities and businesses in the building.

Another councillor, Carmel Kelly, also said Naas should have a tourist office because there is no central location where people can find information about accommodation in the Naas area.

Kildare County Council official Sonya Kavanagh said the use of the building would “require additional resources.” She also said that County Kildare Failte is to appoint a tourism development manager. KCC said that County Kildare Failte will present a new tourism strategy in the coming months.