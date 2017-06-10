Tributes paid to Kildare solicitor Cyril Osborne

Tributes were paid at Naas District Court last Tuesday to two former members of the legal profession who served in the area.

Solicitor, David Powderly, noted the death of Cyril Osborne, a solicitor, and father of David solicitor, David Osborne.

He practiced for fifty years in the Kildare area and passed away on June 4.

Athy Rugby Club had also expressed its sympathy at the passing Mr Osborne, a long standing trustee and life member of the club as well as former player, captain and president.

“Cyril made a huge contribution to the development of the club during his lifetime for which the club will always be grateful. The executive committee and members extend their deepest sympathy to Cyril's wife Maeve, sons David and Alan and daughter Brona and to his extended family, colleagues and friends. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam,” it said.

Mr Osborne was also a Trustee and Past Captain/President of Athy Golf Club. He was described as a gentleman both on and off the course.

Speaking in court earlier this week, Mr Powderly also noted the death of Frank Griffin (57), a senior counsel, who practiced in the area as both a junior and senior counsel.

Sympathies were also extended to the families by Judge Desmond Zaidan and Garda Inspector John Costello.