Naas Hospital extension delay slammed

The delay in sanctioning a new endoscopy unit at Naas Hospital has been criticised.

According to former Labour Party TD Emmet Stagg the waiting list for an endoscopy increased by 8% to 1,493 in two months (March and April) this year. An endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure used to examine a patient’s digestive tract.

“More worringly the numbers waiting between 15 to 18 months for the procedure at Naas Hospital rose from 3 to 72 in the same period,” added Mr. Stagg. He said a new unit is vital to tackle waiting lists in Naas.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the project can only be considered in the context of available funds.