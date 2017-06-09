WATCH: Young Kildare boy called to apprentice with All Blacks

A young Athy boy has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to apprentice with one of the biggest names in international rugby.

10-year-old Colm Moran was chosen from nearly 2,000 applicants, along with a 13-year-old girl from New Zealand to join the All Blacks squad, ahead of their game against Manu Samoa in Auckland next Friday June 16.

A global search was undertaken by the All Blacks of New Zealand and Air New Zealand to find two apprenticeships for the team.

Colm was nominated by his sister Clodagh, who lives in Auckland.

She posted a video to YouTube showing the All Blacks obsessed 10-year-old recreating the Haka.

Colm told ‘Scoop Independent News’ in New Zealand: “I’m so excited to visit New Zealand and see my sister – we’ll be staying at the team hotel and helping them prepare for the big game. I can’t wait to see the haka performed live!”

Their duties on the day will include sitting in on a Q&A with All Blacks players and Head Coach Steve Hansen, joining the team for lunch, assisting in the setting up of the team’s Captain’s Run on the day before the game, and helping set up the All Blacks’ coaches box, sideline and bench on game day.

They will also have their on special spot on the sideline to watch the big game.

Colm will fly over with family on Monday June 12.

Watch Colm doing the haka below: