Cork man running in Kildare as part of 32 county challenge

A Cork man is participating in a Kildare 10k run as part of a 32 county race challenge to raise funds for two charities.

Kevin Donovan has so far ran 20 races from a 10km in Tullaroan in Kilkenny to a 5 mile in Kilmallock, Limerick.

Kevin is running in aid of the deaf community, and his chosen charities are the Irish Deaf Society (IDS) and Cork Deaf Association (CDA).

Kevin selected these charities because when he was young, he had Specific Speech Disorder, which meant he found it hard to speak the words even though there was no problem with the brain.

As part of his Kildare challenge, he will be taking part in the Throughbred 10km Run on June 18.

If you would like to donate, visit www.idonate.ie/Kevin32challenge.