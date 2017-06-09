Deaths in Kildare - June 9, 2017

Edward (Ned) DOYLE – Punchestown House, Rathmore, Naas

June 8 2017. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Brigid and father of Jack, Mary, Anna, Patrick, Edward, Paul, Richard and Seamus. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday (June 9) from 3.00pm with removal Friday evening to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving at 7.00pm. The Funeral Mass on Saturday (June 10) at 11.00am followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice. Donation box at the Church.