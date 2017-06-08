Maynooth Montessori destroyed by fire blown away by public kindness

A Maynooth Montessori that was hit by a fire on May 25 last has thanked people for their generosity.

Budding Lilies, a sessional Montessori Preschool situated in the Ladychapel/ Rathcoffey area, had to close its doors after a fire hit the premises the weekend before last and destroyed everything.

Owner, Orla Mayock, made an appeal for donations to help her get back on her feet and was overwhelmed by the response.

She received toys, books and monetary donations.

She said: "Budding Lilies would like to thank you all for your kind donations. We really appreciate all the support, good wishes, toys, Montessori materials, monetary vouchers and donations.

“Unfortunately the premises of which we were going to reopen in this week has not been a success. We have put everything we received into storage and hope to find a suitable premises for September.

“Thank you for all your help in getting this far."