Dutch national heads Naas Lions

Cyriel Varwijk, a Dutch national living in the Naas area, has become the first non-Irish president of the Naas Lions.

Mr. Varwijk met Irish-born Sallyann while living in the Middle East and they moved and settled in Ireland with their three daughters seven years ago.

He had been involved in the Lions organisation in the Netherlands from the age of 18 before moving to Dubai. His late father was a former Lions Governor in Holland and his brother was a long time active member in his local Lions Club. The Lions are a local group of service-minded men and women who work together to strengthen their community.