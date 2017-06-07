Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

There are nine patients on trolleys today at Naas Hospital, as overcrowding eases at hospitals in the eastern region.

There are three on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital and six at the Mater while overcrowding is worst in this region at Tallaght, where 24 people are being treated on trolleys, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Six patients are on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and seventeen at Portlaoise.