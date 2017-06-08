Controversial Naas cycling lane plan is 'almost ready'

Controversial proposals to create cycle lanes along Kilcullen Road, Naas, will be placed before local county councillors later this month.

Kildare County Council official Niall Morrissey said the proposals — currently with KCC's planning section — will be finalised when the councillors meet on June 20.

The proposals created a storm of controversy earlier this year after two local businessmen Larry Swan (Swan's on the Green) and Pat Goulding (Goulding's Hardware) expressed fears that the plan could force them out of business. About 1,400 people signed a petition of opposition to the proposal.

It also led to the formation of an action group initially called Naas Against Authority Sabotage and now known as the Naas Regeneration Group.

The plan is to reduce the number of parking spaces from 33 to 11.