Naas arcade application is "incomplete"
New application likely
The arcade at Fairgreen Street, Naas
A planning application relating to the Gold Rush gaming and amusement arcade at Fairgreen has been classified as incomplete by Kildare County Council.
This means that the application, for a change of use of the ground floor retail unit to a gaming/amusement arcade, is likely to be submitted again by the applicant, Cork-based Coalquay Leisure Limited.
The company got permission for a gaming arcade from An Bord Pleanala in late April 2014. When that permission was granted ABP said it would be for a three year period.
The appeal was made to An Bord Pleanala after Naas Town Council refused to give planning permission to Coalquay Ltd. for a change of use of a ground floor unit in Fairgreen Street in late 2013.
