Naas arcade application is "incomplete"

A planning application relating to the Gold Rush gaming and amusement arcade at Fairgreen has been classified as incomplete by Kildare County Council.

This means that the application, for a change of use of the ground floor retail unit to a gaming/amusement arcade, is likely to be submitted again by the applicant, Cork-based Coalquay Leisure Limited.

The company got permission for a gaming arcade from An Bord Pleanala in late April 2014. When that permission was granted ABP said it would be for a three year period.

The appeal was made to An Bord Pleanala after Naas Town Council refused to give planning permission to Coalquay Ltd. for a change of use of a ground floor unit in Fairgreen Street in late 2013.