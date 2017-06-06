Naas residents need street cleaning machinery

Cleaning machinery used by Kildare County Council to clean the streets in Naas should be deployed in local housing estates.

Local councillor Seamie Moore said this service was previously available to residents and is needed to tackle accumulated dirt and grit “which is hard packing at kerb edges” and filling water gullies. He said the service used to be provided. He also said KCC is taking estates in charge and people expect a service because they pay property tax. He said the machinery should be sent to the estates twice a year.

Kildare County Council is to “consider the resources available to progress the proposal.”