Newbridge Community Expo

Community groups from Newbridge and its hinterland are due to gather together at the Town Hall today to provide information about their activities.

From 1pm, these organisations will have information stands set up at this Expo.

This event is designed to highlight what is happening in the community and encourage local people to get involved.

If you ever wanted to find out more about what is going on in your locality, this is a perfect opportunity.

All welcome.

June Fest offers a wealth of activities including an Evening of Trad with Mairead Carroll and Friends at O'Rourke's Bar at 6.30pm. Mairead is a well-known and respected fiddle player at trad sessions throughout Kildare and beyond.

Admission is free.