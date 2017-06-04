Kildare lecturer hosting international lexicography event

A Kildare man is preparing to host the EU European Network of E-Lexicography Training School, at Waterford Insitute of Technology this month.

Dr Chris Mulhall, organised the training school taking place at Waterford Institute of Technology from 7-9 June.

The aim of the training school is to focus on lexicological and lexicographical issues pertaining to the compilation and design of dictionaries.

Chris grew up in Athy, and now lecturers in French, in the Department of Languages, Tourism and Hospitality.

Dr Mulhall’s research focuses on the area of lexicography, which is the study of dictionaries.

Chris went to secondary school in Scoil Eoin, Athy, Co. Kildare (now called Ardscoil na Trionoide).

Chris is a son of Pauline Mulhall and the late Richard Mulhall of Willsgrove, Athy, he has seven siblings and according to himself, there are “too many to mention!”

The lexicography link in Chris’ career comes from his PhD studies in University College Dublin in which he researched the treatment of idioms in historical and modern bilingual Italian-English Dictionaries.