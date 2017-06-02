Only two patients on trolleys today in Naas Hospital

Only two patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today as overcrowding eases significantly.

The figure is eight more than yesterday, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Overcrowding is worst in the eastern region hospitals at Tallaght and the Mater today, where 19 patients are on trolleys.

There are 22 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 16 at Portlaoise Hospital.