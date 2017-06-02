Kildare town restaurant closes

A Kildare town restaurant, which was launched only a year ago is to close.

A notice on Briar Rabbit’s Facebook page says it will close its doors for the last time on Sunday.

“It's with a very heavy heart that I announce that my beautiful little restaurant must close its doors for the last time on Sunday. We will take bookings and trade as normal until then. Restaurants are always a difficult business to run and this year seems to have been hard on many from very well established Michelin rated to the little boutique coffee shops.”