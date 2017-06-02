Kildare students awarded Gaeltacht scholarships

Five lucky Kildare students have scooped Gaeltacht scholarships.

Kildare County Council awarded full scholarships to Coláiste Gael Linn, Bun an Inbhir, Donegal.

The initiative was launched last year to try and broaden the appeal of Irish.

Mayor of Kildare, Ivan Keatley, presented the awards to Megan Callan, Pipers Hill College, Naas, Brian Kennedy of St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous, Ian Farrington, of Salesian College, Celbridge, Darragh Keane of Árdscoil na Trínóide, Athy and Aoife Mason, Kildare Town Community School.

The Mayor said he hoped the students would enjoy the experience and learn lots of Irish.