Kildare man charged with Newbridge assault

A Newbridge resident has appeared in Naas District Court in connection with an assault causing harm in the town on May 31.

At yesterday’s (June 1) sitting, Jordan Mahon (26), Peter McVerry Trust House, Eyre Street, Newbridge, appeared before Judge John Lindsay.

He is charged with assault causing harm to Daniel Mullen at Market Square, Newbridge on Wednesday last, May 31.

The judge remanded him on bail to appear again on October 26 next and attached conditions to his bail. These include staying away from the injured party, continuing to live the McVerry Trust, and keeping a curfew by being back at his address from 10.00pm to 8.00am each day.