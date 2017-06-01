New take away and restaurant for Naas

Another Naas food enterprise is to open for business near the town centre by the end of the month. Renovation work is currently taking place.

Borza’s Grill, an Italian-style restaurant and take away food venue, will open at Fairgreen Street - next door to specialist coffee house VDA Coffee, which began trading on Tuesday morning.

It is near The Candied Walnut restaurant, which was itself renovated and restyled before opening last October in a relocation from Portarlington.

Borza’s is on the site of a former Italian-style take away food enterprise, which was known as The Capri at Fairgreen Street, which closed in 2012 having been in business for eleven years.

According to Trevor Kavanagh who’s associated with the new business, it will have seating for about two dozen people.

The Borza family have been involved in the restaurant/take away business in Naas since 1978.

Renovation work is currently taking place.