A man is due to appear in court today charged with an alleged stabbing in Newbridge yesterday afternoon.



The alleged stabbing took place on Eyre Street, Market Square at 3:15pm.



Gardaí arrested a man in his thirties by 4:00pm.



A file has been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.



The alleged injured party underwent an operation last night get his ear sewn back on.



He suffered a 7cm gash to the skull during the attack.