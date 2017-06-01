Jewellery taken from house in Robertstown

A number of items of jewellery were taken from a house on the Lowtown Road in Robertstown last week.

The burglary happened on Thursday, May 25, between the hours of 7am and 7.30pm.

Between midnight and 12.30am on the same day, a business in Ballymore Eustace had its rear window smashed. Nothing was taken from the premises.

On Saturday last, May 27, several tablets, TVs and cash were taken from a home on the Dublin Road in Celbridge. Thieves gained entry through a back door.