Kildare suicide rates falling

THE proportion of people taking their own lives in county Kildare has been falling, judging by figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Vital Statistics figures, released today, May 31, say that 21 people took their own life in the county in 2016, 18 of them male.

This total figure (including male and female) is equivalent to 9.5 people for every 100,000 of population. This is slightly higher than the State ratio (8.5) but suggests a downward trend since 2011. The Kildare figure was 12.8% in 2011, dropping to 10.6 in 2015.

In 2011, the male rate in Kildare was 22.8 per 100,000 but fell to 19.6 in 2015 and down to 16.6 last year.