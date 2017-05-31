Gardaí in Kildare carrying out early morning checkpoints

Gardaí in Kildare carried out an early morning intoxication checkpoint in Castledermot this morning (May 31).

All motorists that were tested passed.

Yesterday, Gardaí in Athy performed a similar checkpoint in the early hours.

These are part of a Community and Safer Roads initiative.

The Kildare Garda Division are advising drivers to “please be conscious of driving the next day after a late night out”.