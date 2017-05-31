Half-price fish and chip in 14 Kildare chippers today

Dinner is sorted!

The Irish Traditional Italian Chippers Association’s (ITICA) ‘National Fish & Chips Day’ takes place today (May 31).

To celebrate, ITICA members throughout Ireland will offer their customers half-price fish and chips to celebrate the 128-year-old tradition.

Here’s where you can get your hands on half-price Fish & Chips in Kildare:

Amerigo’s Take Away, Kilmeague, Naas

Central Grill 41 Main Street, Newbridge

Central Grill Restaurant, Ballymany S.C., Newbridge

Cristian’s Take Away, Main Street, Kilcullen

Diegos Take Away, Main Street, Derrinturn

Luigi’s Dublin Road, Monasterevin

Macari’s Main Street, Celbridge

Macari’s The Square, Kilcock

Macari’s Main Street, Clane

Macari’s Castle Village, Celbridge

Macari’s 1014, Monread Lodge Shopping Centre, Naas

Marsellas Diner Clarendon Court, Kill

Romayo’s Maynooth Greenfield S.C., Maynooth

Sam’s Main Street, Leixlip