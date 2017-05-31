Half-price fish and chip in 14 Kildare chippers today
National Fish & Chip day
Dinner is sorted!
The Irish Traditional Italian Chippers Association’s (ITICA) ‘National Fish & Chips Day’ takes place today (May 31).
To celebrate, ITICA members throughout Ireland will offer their customers half-price fish and chips to celebrate the 128-year-old tradition.
Here’s where you can get your hands on half-price Fish & Chips in Kildare:
Amerigo’s Take Away, Kilmeague, Naas
Central Grill 41 Main Street, Newbridge
Central Grill Restaurant, Ballymany S.C., Newbridge
Cristian’s Take Away, Main Street, Kilcullen
Diegos Take Away, Main Street, Derrinturn
Luigi’s Dublin Road, Monasterevin
Macari’s Main Street, Celbridge
Macari’s The Square, Kilcock
Macari’s Main Street, Clane
Macari’s Castle Village, Celbridge
Macari’s 1014, Monread Lodge Shopping Centre, Naas
Marsellas Diner Clarendon Court, Kill
Romayo’s Maynooth Greenfield S.C., Maynooth
Sam’s Main Street, Leixlip
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on