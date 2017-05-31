Kildare man wins top hotel award

A Co. Kildare native has scooped a top award in the hospitality industry.

Shane Fitzpatrick, originally from Kilcullen but now living in Mallow, won a general manager of the year award for western Europe at the Carlton Rezidor Shining Star Awards in London.

Shane works for the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa in Little Island, Co Cork.

He studied in Cathal Brugha Street in DIT, while working in restaurants and pubs to fund his way through college.

Shane told the Irish Examiner that he hopes his inexorable rise to the top of the hospitality industry will inspire young people to choose a career in a trade he says offers excellent career prospects.

“Catering and hospitality traditionally hasn’t been pushed hard enough in schools. Career guidance perhaps geared people towards the traditional secure stable roles. It has to start there,” he said.