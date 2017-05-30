Savings for some Kildare rail customers from today

Rail commuters travelling from Kilcock to Dublin are, from today, paying less for their journeys.

The station has been included in the Dublin ‘Short Hop’ zone.

The new fares are as follows:

Commuters on weekly, monthly or annual tickets will also be able to travel within the entire Short Hop zone using the pass.

Leap Card readers have now been installed at Kilcock Station.

