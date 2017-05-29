Kildare man jailed for assaulting teenage girl with whom he was infatuated

A young man from Naas was sentenced to a total of 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenage girl he was, the court heard, infatuated by.

The 22-year-old man was a neighbour of the girl who was 14 when he attacked and abused her on a date last summer.

She continues to suffer from the effects of the brutal attack, when he struck her with his fists, in their estate. He continued to attack her for some time.

He was, the court heard, very intoxicated.

On another occasion, at Abbey Street, Naas, the defendant approached the girl as she was speaking on the phone, took the phone from her and demanded to know who she was speaking to. Then he punched in her eye.

Gardai told the court that the young man “wanted to control” the victim.

In her victim impact statement, the girl indicated that she continues to suffer the effects of the abuse. She has gone to live with her another relative and doesn’t feel safe leaving the house.

When Gardai questioned the defendant, he freely admitted his guilt, his solicitor Timmy Kennelly told the court. The solicitor added that alcohol also played a large role in what occurred.

“When he drinks, he loses control,” he said.

Mr Kennelly outlined some of the tragic background of the young man, which included seeing a young sister of his die.

He added that his client had “made massive steps in the meantime.

“He genuinely knows what he did. He empathises with her,” he said.

The solicitor admitted that his client knows that he deserves to go to prison for what he did.

A lengthy psychologist's report confirmed all of this, and recommended that the defendant would “benefit from some strong sanction,” according to a small extract read out by the Judge.

Having read the report, Judge Zaidan sentenced the defendant to a total of 12 months in prison.