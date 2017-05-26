Pestle and Mortar products founded by Newbridge woman sell out quick on US market

A cosmetic brand made by a popular Newbridge woman has sold out on the US market.

Pestle and Mortar skincare line sold out in seven miniutes on QVC USA.

QVC is the largest home shopping television station in the world.

Sonia Deasy, founder of the Irish cosmetic and skincare brand, opened the business with her husband Padraic back in 2014.

Sonia and Padraic also own and run Deasy Photographic in Newbridge.

The Hyaluronic Serum was the first product the dynamic duo launched back in 2014, and has been highly rated and reviewed.

Speaking to QVC, Sonia said she wanted something that wasn’t sticky or heavy, but lightweight and soft.

“A little goes a long, long way!” said Sonia.

The pair have since brought around six other products, including a night oil and cleanser.

The busy parents of five children will no doubt continue to be successful on the international market.