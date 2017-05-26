Mother and son travel on horseback into Naas to collect family heirloom

There was an unusual sight in the town of Naas this morning.

A family from Co. Wicklow travelled into Naas on horseback to collect a family heirloom.

Kate Bullman, and her son Jamie, due to be married tomorrow, rode on horseback to Hugh Statham jewellers on the main street to collect a family ring, which is over 100 years old.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Kate said: “The reason we’re here on horseback is that Jamie gets married tomorrow in his great grandparents wedding ring, and when granny sadly died my father gave us the ring because we were then getting married.

“We got married in the same ring, so when our son got engaged I said to him would you like to use grannies ring, and he said he would.

“Inside the ring are our details and initials and the date of our wedding in 1984, and he fitted in Jamie’s details too.

“And as my father used to visit his patients on a horse, I thought it would be a really nice thread, we’re using their ring, we’re honouring them and we’re honouring marriage as it’s a special ring.

“Hugh then sized it (the ring) up for Jamie”.

A lovely family tradition!