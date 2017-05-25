Kildare man in alleged iron bar threat

A man who allegedly threatened two others with an iron bar before taking their mobile phones appeared before Naas District Court on May 25.

Vitaly Rumyantsev (20), with an address at 8 Drumcree Court, Kildare town, is charged with taking two mobile phones, valued in total at €900, from two people at Langton Park, Green Road, Newbridge, on September 4, 2016.

Garda Inspector Mel Smyth said it will be alleged that Mr Rumyantsev approached two young men around 4.45 am in the morning and threatened them with an iron bar to hand over their phones.

Gardai responded to call and after a while located the defendant. The property was recovered.

The defendant is also charged with criminal damage worth €250 at St Patrick’s Terrace in Naas on July 22, 2015.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said there was a alleged threat of violence used in the mobile phone case and he adjourned the matter for a victim impact statement and a report from the Probation Services.

The judge said it was “very likely” he would impost a custodial sentence, but that would depend on the reports.

Mr Rumyantsev was granted free legal aid.