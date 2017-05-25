Osprey Hotel in Naas cancels teen disco

The Osprey Hotel, Naas, has cancelled a teen disco arranged for Time venue tomorrow night – because of the impending Junior Cert and Leaving Cert exams.

However there will be end-of-year Junior and Leaving Cert events at Time on June 22 and June 23 respectively.

The discos are a regular weekend event and are very popular with young people in the area.

However Osprey Hotel general manager Peter Brennan told the Leader today that a few parents contacted the hotel asking that the event be called off.

“I then contacted school principals in the area as well as parents to assess their feelings about the disco and decided to call it off because that what was most wanted. In previous years there was always one event before the exams,” Mr. Brennan said.

It is understood that the cancellation will cost the hotel a good deal of money. Apart from the loss of ticket sales, cancellation fees will have to be paid to some of those who had been booked to work at the disco.