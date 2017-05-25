Kildare author Pauline Lawless launches new novel set on luxury cruise

A Kildare woman has just published her seventh novel, set on a Christmas Caribbean cruise.

Pauline Lawless lived in Kildare for over 30 years, in Newbridge, Clane and the Curragh. She now divides her time between Belgium and Florida.

It was in Florida that she discovered the joys of cruising, which gave her the idea for her latest book, ‘All At Sea’, which is a fun story about three very different Irish families who meet up on the water.

Her first novel, 'Because We're Worth It', was set in a slimming club in Co Kildare, something she knew about as she ran Superslim here for over twenty-five years.

The cover of 'All At Sea'

Pauline is a mum of five and a grandmother who when she retired decided to try her hand at writing with great success. She founded Superslim Slimming Clubs, taught aerobics and ran wine courses in the midlands for many years. She then joined an international cosmetic company as Midlands Area Manager.

'All at Sea' is available now in bookshops and from Poolbeg and Amazon. It is also available as an ebook from Amazon.