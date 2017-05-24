Kildare firms top in world class business standards

Two Kildare-based firms are celebrating after achieving certification to key international business standards in Quality Management Systems and Environmental Management Systems.

Odyssey Validation Compliance is based in Sallins and provides GxP cloud platform and computerised management services to the life sciences industry sector. It achieved certification to the Quality Management Systems standard.

Celestica Ireland Ltd is based in Leixlip and provides high volume automated manufacturing and engineering services from design concept to end of life for products in the Healthcare, Industrial, Energy, Consumer, Aerospace and ICT sectors. It achieved certification for Quality Management Systems and the Environmental Management Systems standard.

The companies were among 24 organisations honoured at a special ceremony at the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) offices in Dublin on last night (Tuesday 24).

L-R: NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin, Paul Kelly (Celestica), Adrian Aungier (Celestica) and Minister Pat Breen TD

Photography by Conor McCabe