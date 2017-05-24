Kildare student successful at UL design show

A Kildare student has claimed the runner up prize at a UL design show.

University of Limerick’s Design@UL 2017 opened on Tuesday in Limerick city centre.

The exhibition is the culmination of the year’s work for the graduating students of architecture, product design and technology education.

Eoin McGrath from Newbridge was runner up in the ‘Logitech Designer of the Year’ category.

Eoin’s product VIA is an independent navigation system for people who are blind or visually impaired.

An innovative cane allows users to create their own custom routes and travel these routes independently.

The handle features an electronic braille pad that raises a section of the user’s route allowing them to feel their route as they walk along.

VIA also uses an LED photodiode and a thermal imaging sensor that can alert the user of obstacles or people in their path.

Well done to Eoin.