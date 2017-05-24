Locals to do Tipperary to Kildare run in memory of Kevin Fogarty

Four Kildare men will lead the Kevin Fogarty Home2Home Run from Tipperary to Kildare on Saturday,June 3 - a total distance of 125km.

The fundraising run is in aid of a young family who were recently bereaved.

Kevin Fogarty, a native of Templetuohy, Co. Tipperary, who had made Clane his adopted home, died suddenly while on a family holiday in the UK last winter.

Just a month before his death, Kevin had married his long-term partner, Laurena Meagher.

The couple had been together since they were teenagers, and have two children, Callum (aged 8) and Layla-Jane (aged 5).

The Home2Home Run will begin with a 5km family fun-run in Templetuohy, Co. Tipperary at 8am on June 3.

After that four of Kevin’s friends will begin their relay run, each completing a leg of the journey.

The lads are Garry Cribbin, a jockey’s agent and accomplished marathon runner. He will complete the first leg running 37km from Templetouhy to Borris-in-Ossorry.

Sean O’Dea, a primary school teacher, will run 27km from Borris-in-Ossary to Portlaoise, and Mike Walsh, will do the 28km from from Portlaoise to Kildare town. Stephen Lyons, will complete the run, doing the 18km from Kildare town to Carragh.

All four runners will run the final 12km leg from Carragh to Clane. They will be joined by Kevin’s family, friends and neighbours to run the last 5km together from Scoil Phádraig to Clane Football Club.

Eilish Meagher, sister-in-law of the late Kevin Fogarty, said: “We are so grateful to Garry, Sean, Mike and Stephen for their involvement in this fundraising run, and to everyone who has been supporting Kevin’s family – my sister Laurena and their children – since he passed away.

“Kevin was hugely popular and involved in lots of local sports activities in both his home village of Templetuohy and his adopted home of Clane. It is a real testament to his popularity that so many people are turning out to support this fundraising drive and commemorate his life.”

Following the run on Saturday, June 3, there will be a special fundraising event in Clane GAA Club, with a barbecue, live music from Johnny Peters and Keltic Swing and a DJ to play until late, as well as a raffle and auction, with prizes including hotel breaks, restaurant vouchers and sports memorabilia.

During the day in Templetuohy, Tipperary will be the ‘Kevin Fogarty World Cup Poles Tournament’ - childhood game of Kevin and his friends, the object of which is to hit a pole (goal) at the opposing end of the pitch.

A bus will be bringing family and friends from Templetuohy to the fundraising event in Clane that evening where a presentation will be made to the winners of the ‘World Cup’.

Tickets for the fundraising event are now on sale for €25, and can be purchased from Clane GAA Club, by contacting a member of the organising committee, or from the Templemore Arms and the Temple Bar in Templetuohy, Co. Tipperary. Donations can also be made through the campaign’s GoFundMe page and all money raised will go directly to support Kevin’s family. Further information is available at:www.home2homerun.com.