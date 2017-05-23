Gardai hunt for missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing a 17-year-old who is missing from Clondalkin.

Aleks Malinowski is missing from his home at Shalimar Apartments, Monastery Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, since the morning of Friday, May 19.

He is described as, 6 foot, thin build, with tight brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing grey sports sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms, black and white New Balance runners, and had a grey and cream triangular shaped sports bag.