Concern over cut in number of Gardaí in Newbridge

A Kildare TD has issued concern over the cut in number of Gardaí in Newbridge in comparison to last year.

Figures released to Fianna Fáil Deputy for Kildare South, Fiona O'Loughlin from The Minister for Justice show that while overall numbers of Gardaí Síochana in the county of Kildare have risen, Newbridge is still way below its quota having dropped form 49 to 42.

Since 2010, there has been a significant reduction in the strength in Gardaí numbers.

From 2011 to 2014, Kildare had the lowest number of Gardaí per head of population in the country.

Improvement was seen in 2015 with an injection of 12 members, and there is now a total of 323 (of all ranks) covering 15 stations in Kildare.

Deputy O' Loughlin has repeatedly voiced her concerns about Gardai capacity in Kildare. "County Kildare is particularly vulnerable to crime because of the number of motorways which offer fast routes into and out of the county.

“Newbridge has seen a fall in numbers which were well below strength to start with. South Kildare is not being adequately protected and there remains the continuous absence of community gardaí.

"Increasing Garda numbers is not enough. There is an urgent need to strengthen the oversight of An Garda Síochána and to provide for ongoing professional development to ensure that members of An Garda Síochána are trained for the challenges posed by modern policing", said Fiona.