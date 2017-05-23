18 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Eighteen patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

This is worse than most hospitals in the eastern region, covering Counties Dublin and Kildare.

There are just 2 patients on trolleys today at St. James’s Hospital but overcrowding is worst at Beaumont Hospital where 28 patients are on trolleys.

There are also 18 patients on trolleys at both Portlaoise and Tullamore Hospitals.