Moorefield Ladies scoop bumper €500 supermarket shop

Moorefield Ladies gaelic football team in Newbridge have scooped a bumper supermarket shop for the club.

They were awarded vouchers for a spree worth €500 by their local Lidl shop in Newbridge.

They were one of 150 lucky clubs across the country to win a free shop for their club to assist with club fundraising or just to top up on club essentials throughout the year.

Pictured above are: Back row (L-R) Kate Hannon, Julia Bulaj-Gesiewicz (LIDL), Aisling Murray, John Cassidy, Amber Masterson, Ciara Conaty, Linda Cahill (LIDL), Niamh Doran. Front row (L-R) Keira Finn, Ella O’Neill, Kayleigh Whyte Dooley, Holly McGrath, Aisling Corrigan, Emma Martin. Photo: Halo Photography