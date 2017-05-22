Newbridge Silverware takes a trip back to the sixties

Amy Huberman and 1960’s music icon Donovan Leitch were special guests at Newbridge Silverware today (May 22) for the opening of the exhibition, ’60’s Summer of Love featuring Donovan’.

The exhibition, features a huge display of musical artefacts and fashion from the iconic decade including several pieces worn by Donovan and his wife Linda Lawrence.

Also on show was an original drawing by John Lennon of the cover of the Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

Famous faces at the launch of the exhibition included RTE’s Anne Doyle.

The exhibition runs until July 23, while the John Lennon drawing will be on show at Newbridge Silverware for the next two weeks.

Swingin’ Sixties at Newbridge Silverware - Sophie Doyle and Ray Byrne pictured at Newbridge Silverware today. Photography: Conor Healy/ Picture It Photography