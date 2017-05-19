Passenger in Kildare stolen car fined and banned from driving

A man who allowed himself to be carried in a stolen car has been fined.

At Naas District Court on May 11, Michael Devereaux (23), 8 Lakeside Crescent, Newbridge, pleaded guilty to the offence at Naas Road, Newbridge, on May 15 2015.

Gardai said the car had been taken from the Holy Family property in Newbridge and later was found crashed at Ballymany, Newbridge.

But the court also heard that Mr Devereaux was not in the car at the time of the theft.

He and a female friend were picked up after the car was stolen.

The car was a write off and Mr Devereaux received injuries and spent three or four days in hospital in a brace. He had damaged vertebrae.

Garda James Young said the car was written off and Judge Desmond Zaidan wondered how he was not crippled by the accident.

The Court also heard that Mr Devereaux had a number of previous convictions, and had been disqualified from driving.

Conal Boyce, solicitor for the defendant, said his client had been “around the block” but had changed his life around.

He was now working.

Garda James Young, prosecuting, agreed that it had appeared he had changed his ways.

Mr Boyce said that on the night of the offence Mr Devereaux and a young woman were picked up on Green Road by the people who stole the car.

Judge Zaidan remarked that a lot of homes were being burgled for car keys and cars, some of which were taken abroad to be sold.

Mr Boyce said the car had been taken by two people, who will be in jail for some time.

The woman in the car previously received a suspended sentence.

Mr Boyce said that Mr Devereaux, who appeared in Court wearing a neat suit and blue shirt, had received a good report from the Probation Services.

Mr Boyce said he was wearing his Conor McGregor suit. “I’ve never seen him in a suit before. I am personally impressed.”

After adjourning the matter briefly until later during the sitting, Judge Zaidan said: “I was going to send him to jail”, but instead he fined him €750 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Mr Devereaux told the Court: “If I’ve anything to do with it, I won’t be in Court again.”