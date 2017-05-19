Overcrowding "crisis" at Naas Hospital
Naas General Hospital
Overcrowding is worse at Naas Hospital today than anywhere else in the eastern region, which covers Counties Kildare and Dublin.
Some 25 patients are being treated at the hospital without a bed being immediately available – 2 more than at the Mater Hospital and 6 more than at Tallaght Hospital.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says that there are just 5 patients on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital.
There are 17 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise and 2 at Tullamore Hospital.
